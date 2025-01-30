Helping the Tislands

This campaign is for Kole and Hanna Tisland, who have guardianship of Kole's two nieces and nephew. As of February 3rd they would have been in the Tislands care for 18 months.

Skye, Tidus, and Karra were removed from their home and parents' custody, in Oklahoma, on August 3rd 2023 due to Felony Child Neglect and drug abuse. They were in DHS care shortly then placed into a foster home for just about a month before Kole and Hanna were able to get them to bring them home here in Minnesota.

The children suffered severe neglect, were malnourished, and at least one child was SA. Their story has been a hard one. While under Kole and Hanna's care, they have shown great progress.

Kole and Hanna are having to travel back to Oklahoma next week and appear in front of a judge. The biological parents are trying to terminate guardianship and take the children back early, before their court ordered program has been completed.

Please help lift some of the burden from the Tisland's shoulders by contributing if you can. They have received minimal financial help from the state during this, and are straining to afford the trip costs and legal fees.

As always, prayers are the best thing you can do and are so appreciated.