Rebuilding a PATRIOT J6er Life

This campaign is to help to get our beloved J6er, Dan Caldwell back on his feet. He's beginning his entire life over from the ground up, to include buying his food, some clothes, transportation, and all the daily activities of a life. Dan is a disabled USMC vet with PTSD and served time at the DC Gulag and alter after his trial at FCI Seagoville in Texas. His PTSD is severe and his imprisonment only made it worse without treatment in both places. Dan has a lot of healing to do medically as well as his daily life, and I know we together can assist him to alleviate some of the stress of this horrible situation.