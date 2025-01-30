Guatemala Mission Trip 2025

As followers of Christ, we’ve been commissioned to go to all nations to make disciples. Kingdom Connections International has created an opportunity for believers to come together to spread the Good News and the love of the Father through open team mission trips. All proceeds received will go towards my balance to attend this year mission trip to Guatemala to serve God’s people. I’m so excited to have been called a third year and look forward to what God has in store for those we’ll serve, which will have a lasting impact in my life as well. Thank you for your donation.



