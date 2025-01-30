Supporting Itinerant Ministry of Tim & Mandy Leech

This campaign is an offer to the brethren to join Pastor Tim Leech and his wife Mandy Leech as they embark on a journey of itinerant teaching and preaching in the US, and South Africa, as well as other areas as the LORD permits. They have taken a step in faith. The time they have spent these past months in the US have been wonderful and we want to give everyone an opportunity to encourage them and equip them practically for the days ahead. They head to South Africa next and we are planning for their return in September as the LORD provides.





Tim and Mandy always record along their journey and post videos to share the wonderful work the LORD is doing, as well as to continue to provide sound teaching to the brethren in various places.





The LORD loves a cheerful giver, and also the one who gives in secret. This couple never asks for money and would not. This is a love offering that you are welcome to join, both in sacrifice, as well as blessing.