Kaitlyn McAllorum recovery

At nearly two weeks overdue, Kaitlyn "Kaity" McAllorum welcomed her and fiancé Jordans' precious son Hunter to Earthside @555pm January 27th 2025 in Fort Saint John via emergency cesarean. Unfortunately while in recovery things immediately took a drastic turn for Kaitlyn as she suffered severe blood loss complications, which led to an astounding amount of blood transfusions and draining the blood banks of surrounding areas. Kaity was still in critical condition and now required a second emergency surgery to locate and stop the blood loss. The intervention implemented to stop the blood loss with surgery #2 came with much uncertainty being only a temporary measure and with no blood left available in surrounding banks for Kaity we were faced with the news that no one wants to hear, and to prepare for the loss of our beloved new momma and family member. What ensued in the hours following was agonizing and can only describe as utter chaos. With ever changing stability, and her body clearly exhausted fighting to it's limits, momma and her care team hung on for hours in limbo. To our surprise and with immense relief the FSJ staff were able to source more blood, plasma and another surgeon which enabled them to proceed into emergency surgery #3, a hysterectomy for Kaitlyn at 32. With great discernment and calculation it was advocated Kaitlyn must be sent to a larger center and was airlifted to ICU in Vancouver as that is the best option for her recovery. As of Jan 29th Kaitlyn was extubated and awake smiling and facetiming her blessing, but as you can understand requires extensive suppport to navigate her recovery after excessive trauma. We are not 100% what lies ahead for our family in terms of keeping momma safe and well but we are certain we would love to relieve as much of the financial burden of at least the flight travel expenses Jordan and his support have taken on to be by Kaitlyns side in ICU and return home behind her to reunite with their son once safe to do so. Our heartfelt gratitude is extended to all who have offered support by any means, god bless.