Donate to Alaska Missions trip of 2025

Excited to begin my first missions trip in July of 2025 to Alaska. The main purpose of this trip will be serving through construction. theCrossing Church is in need of a huge renovation project in their church building and they are looking to the body of Christ for help.





I know this seems like a significant amount to be raised by April 28th, with a $1000 deadline of March 7th (to secure my airfare). But I know how amazing our God is.

Unfortunately, there has been a great spiritual decline over the years, and today, it is believed that only 10% of the population of Anchorage, Alaska, are evangelical Christians. We would love the opportunity to do anything that could help change that!

Would you please consider supporting me on this trip? Also, would you please consider praying for me daily while I am there from July 12-19?