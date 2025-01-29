J6 Father and Son Imprisoned Patriots

Hello everyone

This page is for an imprisoned J6 father and son and their family. Me (Francis, son) and my father Joseph were both imprisoned by the Biden regime for exercising our rights as Americans. We immigrated to the United States in 1999 due to political persecution , the same persecution we all witnessed again here by the Biden regime. We lived on refugee camps, slept outside embassies in the snow waiting for our paperwork and after 4 long years we finally were granted asylum in the United States. We became engineers and business owners, realizing all the opportunities this amazing country provides if you're just willing to work for it. Everything we worked for and were blessed with has been taken over these last two years. Nobody respects and values freedom more than people from a place where just having an opinion is grounds for your public execution. This givesendgo will help us, the breadwinners for our families, to get back on our feet and recoup at least some of our expenses incurred over the last two years. Anything and everything is appreciated as this fight for liberty continues. God bless.