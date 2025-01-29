Mission work in Utila Honduras

I am excited to announce that I will be going on a mission trip with Rio Coco Cafe to Utila, Honduras this spring! The owners of Rio Coco have a café located on the island that sees travelers from all over the world coming to get their diving license and find meaning in life.

Rio Coco is sending a team of baristas there from February to April 2025 to be a light in the darkness and share how Jesus changed our lives and gave us purpose and life.

If you feel led to partner with me financially, even a small donation goes a long way! There are many travel and basic living expenses that will be required for this mission, from flights, a ferry to the island, and daily food needs. Anything you want to give is a blessing!

I know that I will not be able to do this without God’s strength and love, and over the years He has shown me that He is abundantly faithful to meet me in unimaginable ways. He is so amazing, and I look forward to sharing Him with others!

If you would like to partner with me in prayer, I would greatly appreciate it. Please pray that God makes Himself known to the people in Utila, that we would magnify Him through our actions and words, and that His love and truth would be final and victorious during our time there.



