Help Us Bring Olivia Home

Dear Friends, Family and Community,

We are reaching out to you today with a humble request for support during this critical time in our lives. Those of you who know our sweet Olivia know that she has been ripped from our lives unfairly. This has been an incredibly challenging time for our family. Olivia’s Father is fighting to gain custody of his daughter, Olivia, and the legal battle is both emotionally and financially draining. We believe that Olivia deserves to be with her father and loving family, who has always been there for her to give her love, stability and security.

We are doing everything we can to bring Olivia back home, where she belongs. However, the costs associated with this process are overwhelming. This is why we are turning to our friends, family and the community for help.

We are seeking your help to cover the legal fees, court costs, and other expenses associated with this custody battle. Your donations, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in ensuring that Olivia’s Father provide a stable and loving home for his daughter, and one step closer to bringing Olivia home and reuniting our family.

We understand that not everyone may be able to contribute financially, but your support in sharing this campaign with your network would mean the world to us. Together, we can make a difference and bring our sweet Olivia home.

Thank you for standing with us in this fight. It truly takes a village, and you are a part of Olivia’s village!

Sincerely,

Olivia’s Family



