Support for the Miller family

I absolutely hate asking for help, but here I am. Most people that don't see this won't know me at all.

My name is Brad, and I am married with a beautiful 3 year old daughter. I'm disabled and desperately trying to find a job that will work with my disabilities, has a fair pay and the health benefits I need to survive. However, no matter how hard I've tried, I've been rejected multiple times because of said disabilities. The only thing I can do is to try to keep pushing ahead as much as I can.

Because of the small amount I get a month for disability, my wife's income has had to mainly support our household. We're in a mountain of debt from trying to survive and having some emergencies last year that resulted in a lot of out-of-pocket money that we didn't have.

I'm embarrassed and ashamed of myself for doing this, but as hard as I try, I don't know what else to do. We're drowning in sea of CC debt, our house needs some serious repairs. The septic needs pumped, and the floor under our kitchen cabinets has started to collapse. On top of that, due to the extreme cold we were dealing with, I also need a car battery and cannot afford to get one right now. (So I'm using a jump pack to get it started if I need to leave.)

I am also attempting to seek legal counsel from an employment attorney for an EEOC claim that I cannot fully discuss.

Like I said, most of you that see this will not know me or my family. I'm just some random guy on the internet.

This might just seem like some BS sob story, but if anyone wants proof, I will do my best to supply it to you. I don't want to put a list of my diagnoses directly onto this page, but if anyone is curious, I will definitely answer.

If you cannot donate, I understand. These times are hard as hell for everyone. Right now, even a share could make a huge difference.

I hate asking for help, but as hard as it is- I'll exhaust every option I can to keep my family afloat and to make sure my daughter and wife are taken care of.

Either way, if you donate or even just read this, I greatly appreciate it. If you want some more of my backstory, please feel free to check out my profile on X. (@Lifewhacker as Professor Mex) I've definitely got a lot posted there.





Edit: Here's the link to my original post- https://x.com/Lifewhacker/status/1882602977401430256





Thanks again.

-Brad/Professor Mex