HOPE EMMANUEL ORPHANAGE New Computer Lab

At Gramercy Group, Inc., we believe our employees are more than just colleagues—they’re family. And when a member of our family is dedicated to a cause that changes lives, we stand with them. That’s why Gramercy Gives Back is proud to support our teammate, Josiah Owhe, and his family's life-changing work through Hope Emmanuel Orphanage.

A Mission of Hope

Hope Emmanuel Orphanage www.HopeEmmanuel.org was founded with a powerful purpose:

"To give hope and to secure the futures of children cast aside by society."

With two locations in Africa, Josiah’s family is committed to providing these children not just a home, but a chance for a brighter future through education and opportunity. Now, they are working toward a major goal—building a computer lab to equip these children with the digital skills needed to thrive in today's world.





Why This Matters

In a technology-driven age, computer literacy is essential. Many of these children have never had the chance to use a computer, putting them at a significant disadvantage in education and future careers. By creating a fully equipped computer lab, we can provide:

✅ Computers & Laptops for hands-on learning

✅ Internet Access to expand educational opportunities

✅ Software & Digital Training to prepare them for future careers





How You Can Help

We are calling on our Gramercy family, industry partners, and extended community to rally together and help us bring this vision to life. Every donation—no matter the size—brings us one step closer to giving these children the resources they need to succeed.

By contributing, you are not just providing computers—you are giving these children hope, education, and a future.





Donate Today & Make a Difference!





Thank you for your generosity and support!

The Gramercy Gives Back Committee

Gramercy Group, Inc.