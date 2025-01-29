Help me go to Holy Land w Jesus deadline March 1st

HELP ME EXPERIENCE THE LAND OF THE BIBLE AND JESUS’s MINISTRY

URGENT: the deadline to submit full payment is 2/28 to GO ON THIS Special trip!

trip is 07/19/25 - 07/28/25

I pray you will help me gain this lifelong dream of a beautiful encounter trip to walk where Jesus (Yeshua) walked! This will allow me to worship, learn, developed as a leader and see the faithful promises of God by literally seeking first the Kingdom of GOD and all His righteousness - Mathew 6:33



This Israel trip is a Collaborated trip of the leaders from the Museum of the Bible and The Philos Project organization to create a “passages” trip. This is created by Messianic and Christian Scholars to offer subsidized priced trips to send students and young adults to experience and educate on the land of Israel and have positive relations in a world of antisemitism and demonic teaching to hate the land of Israel, the people of God and its rich history of the Church of Jesus Christ!

What is Passages?

A trip to Israel should be a rite of passage for every Christian. There is no substitute for walking the land where Jesus walked and traversing the paths of the patriarchs, kings, prophets, and the first disciples. The origins of both ancient Biblical faith and of a present-day nation, rich with culture, diversity, beauty, and challenges, are in Israel.

The land and the people of Israel have a story to tell. By coming to Israel, you make Israel’s story part of your own.

“This trip gave me new insights

into modern Israel, deepened my

Christian faith, and provided me

with spiritual experiences that

I’ll never forget.”

NOAH DEGARMO

2019 TRIP PARTICIPANT

Passages gives you the opportunity to discover your spiritual heritage and to develop strong convictions. Through post-trip activities, you will learn to lead, encourage, and inspire your own community. Passages alumni are positioned to succeed through a strong support network of faithful, inspiring, peers and mentors.

I pray that you view sowing into this trip not only effects me but also the Kingdom of God and you are giving to God himself to enrich the next generation of the body of Christ took carry of the torch of freedom for the Glory of Adonai!

“There has never been a generation that has been given the detailed understanding of this glorious and divine mystery until now. He kept it a secret until this generation. God is revealing it only now to his sacred apostles and prophets by the Holy Spirit. Here’s the secret: The gospel of grace has made you, non-Jewish believers, into coheirs of his promise through your union with him. And you have now become members of his body—one with the Anointed One! And I pray that he would unveil within you the unlimited riches of his glory and favor until supernatural strength floods your innermost being with his divine might and explosive power. Then, by constantly using your faith, the life of Christ will be released deep inside you, and the resting place of his love will become the very source and root of your life. Then you will be empowered to discover what every holy one experiences—the great magnitude of the astonishing love of Christ in all its dimensions. How deeply intimate and far-reaching is his love! How enduring and inclusive it is! Endless love beyond measurement that transcends our understanding—this extravagant love pours into you until you are filled to overflowing with the fullness of God! Never doubt God’s mighty power to work in you and accomplish all this. He will achieve infinitely more than your greatest request, your most unbelievable dream, and exceed your wildest imagination! He will outdo them all, for his miraculous power constantly energizes you.”

‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭3‬:‭5‬-‭6‬, ‭16‬-‭20‬ ‭







