Support the Chelsen Family Vaccine Injured

It was supposed to be the prime time of our lives for my family. Our first few years of marriage, our son starting school, a new career, and an optimistic outlook for the immediate future, until my wife started to deteriorate in front of my eyes. She became injured by the Covid-19 vaccine. In mid 2023 she began experiencing a wide array of symptoms, seemingly a new one or two each week, all the while dropping almost 30 lbs., FAST. Debilitating migraines, her hair growth stopped, ringing in her ears, involuntary mouth and throat movements, throat pain, trouble sleeping, severe fatigue, dizzy and faint spells, CONSTANT HIGH fevers lasting ALL DAY that, sometimes require hospital visits to get them to go down because they’ll go so high. The illness has affected her GI tract causing painful and debilitating stomach symptoms as well as neurological symptoms that have caused her to shake, all of which culminate into severe anxiety and stress. She has gone for test after test after test after test and has been misdiagnosed a plethora of times. It has been over a year and doctors can still not place what is wrong with her, however this all started after she received the Covid-19 vaccine which we now know has had many implications for a lot of people.

Her illness caused her to go out of work on FMLA and eventually caused me to lose my job as I was not eligible for FMLA and needed to care for her and our young son. We have gone through our entire life savings throughout this time becoming unable to pay rent. By the time my wife was well enough to go back to work she can still barely make it in most days, she is still on FMLA, and when she does receive a paycheck it really only covers food and some gas for the month. By the time she was well enough for me to go back to work I haven’t been able to find something in time to stop us from being evicted.

We have lived in the same place for 11 years with no problems until this last year which included a new tenant. In addition to doing things like assaulting us on multiple occasions and being arrested they also have stolen our mail. This has been well documented with our landlord. The landlord refused to do anything and chose to go after us to evict instead. Lo and behold we never received anything in the mail for a 90 day eviction and a chance to go to court which is what we were waiting for. Instead, the first and only thing we received was a Marshals order to vacate the premises. We have no where to go, we have no one who can help us. We have exhausted any little help we could have received over this last 18 months. We are going to be displaced with a small child, a small elderly dog, and my sick wife unless we can pay our back rent immediately. Please help our family during a time that I never thought I would see, an experience I never thought we would go through, an ask that I never thought I’d being doing.