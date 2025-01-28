Helping Vo’s J6 case to pay legal fees!🇺🇸

On Jan 6 2021, my mom and I went to the US capital to support President Trump. We went inside the capital just like many people and got convicted by Biden administration. I was sentenced 9 months in prison. I escaped to Canada to seek for asylum but got detained by their government and my lawyer in Canada trying to help me coming back to America after President Trump pardoned for all J6. Thank you and God blesses you President Trump. I hope to raise this amount will help me to pay my legal fees and tickets back to my home . Thank you so much for helping me getting back on my feet and have a normal life again.