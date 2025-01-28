LEUKEMIA UPDATE

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 1 minute ago Been following you since the beginning when you were the only girl on 4chan with all the guys. You are the best and you've reached the best decision - His will is the best for you. Scary to step out but eternity with Him is the prize if living this life. Will continue prayers for you and your family. Love you KelliAnn 0

Lane Young - $ 50.00 USD 1 minute ago Christ Conciesness is Love therefore you are Love. I am that I am. Cancer has no place in this perfection. Do tot rule out frequency based technology. 0

Nancy Payne - $ 100.00 USD 38 minutes ago Really proud of you, Kelli Ann and standing with you as your desires to submit to the Lord, and in the process in to proclaim His goodness and His power. I hear that in you. Yes God does know- He IS A LAMP to your feet and a LIGHT to your path. TAKE COURAGE Praying for you and thanking God for you. You are a beautiful person, Kelli Anne. 1

Verity Metals LLC - $ 1000.00 USD 43 minutes ago Hey Kelli, we're still watching you, praying for you. Thank you for everything you've done. It is one of my life's honors working side by side with you. You'll pull through this. You're the toughest woman i know. If there's anything else we can do just let us know. Love you. MG 1