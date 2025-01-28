LEUKEMIA UPDATE

Raised:
USD $1,450
Campaign funds will be received by Kelli Ann Boatright
Hi Frenz - Giving an IMPORTANT update on my health and asking for FINANCIAL help as Greg and I 'walk through' the next several weeks...the REALITY is UNLESS God decides to provide a MIRACLE I'll be finishing up my life journey....
Please pray for Greg and my children at this very critical time - that their hearts are comforted IF it's God's Plan to bring me home....and right now, short of HIS MIRACLE, it's where I'm headed...
Thank you for any financial help you can provide.
God Bless You,
Kelli Ann
Been following you since the beginning when you were the only girl on 4chan with all the guys. You are the best and you've reached the best decision - His will is the best for you. Scary to step out but eternity with Him is the prize if living this life. Will continue prayers for you and your family. Love you KelliAnn
Christ Conciesness is Love therefore you are Love. I am that I am. Cancer has no place in this perfection. Do tot rule out frequency based technology.
Really proud of you, Kelli Ann and standing with you as your desires to submit to the Lord, and in the process in to proclaim His goodness and His power. I hear that in you. Yes God does know- He IS A LAMP to your feet and a LIGHT to your path. TAKE COURAGE Praying for you and thanking God for you. You are a beautiful person, Kelli Anne.
Hey Kelli, we're still watching you, praying for you. Thank you for everything you've done. It is one of my life's honors working side by side with you. You'll pull through this. You're the toughest woman i know. If there's anything else we can do just let us know. Love you. MG
You are one of a kind. We all are, but you stand head above the crowd. Irreplaceable. I have imagined you on the new and improved Good Morning America show, joyously spilling the beans to America. What is your vision, KeIli Ann, for the next few years? I will begin praying for your speedy return to health, right now!!!! Love and respect to you all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.