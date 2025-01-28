Hello everyone,

I was a January 6th prisoner, from September 2023 - January 2025. It had been a crazy ride and mentally exhausting. My family is struggling and can’t support me other than a couch to sleep on right now. I would really appreciate some donations toward my cause or getting my feet going again. I am 26 years old and am ready to move forward in life. My mom is a sweet Women who has always worked hard but we’ve never had a permanent home so I’m really in need of help. I don’t normally ask for handouts but in this case I could truly use it. Thank you.