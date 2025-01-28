Support the Hanney family and honour Mike's legacy

Raised:
CAD $550
January 27th, 2025
Mike Hanney, suddenly and tragically departed to be with Jesus. A hard-working, dedicated member of the GTAA and Airport community. A loving husband and father of two young boys. A pillar of our family, and my only brother. If you would like to show your support for the family he left behind as they pick up the broken peices, please do so here. Thank you and God bless!
Praying for yall.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.