Devin and Lauren Wikstrom Micro Premie

Please help support Lauren and Devin Wikstrom and family with the birth and care of their micro preemie born at 26 weeks. Amelia Mae was born on January 26 and is 1 lb. 15 oz. at UAMS in Little Rock Arkansas. She is expected to remain in the NICU for several months as her lungs and organs develop. We praise God for a healthy baby and mom, but we know that ultimately he is in charge And he can perform a miracle with this little baby. Lauren was admitted on January 5 when her water broke prematurely at 23 weeks. She was placed on constant monitoring and bedrest as a doctors worked to help the babies lungs and organs to develop. It will be a long and difficult time for Lauren and Devin and their children. Travel expenses to Northwest Arkansas as well as lodging for Lauren and the kids in Little Rock will compound their struggle. There really isn’t any way to estimate the hospital expenses, not covered by insurance.

Please pray for God’s intervention and prayerfully consider donating to help offset some of these expenses for this amazing family.