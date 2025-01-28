Transportation Needed

Hello, friends! I’m hoping to raise enough money for a dear brother in Christ doing amazing work in the Ivory Coast. He dedicates his life to spreading the Gospel by whatever means he has. He personally funds a portion of his Evangelism by growing and selling crops. He currently is in dire need of a new motorbike to be able to visit people, handing out Bibles, and baptizing those who receive God’s message. No gift is too small! If you’re unable to give financially, prayers would also be appreciated! Thank you ❤️