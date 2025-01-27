Chasing the Finish Line at Indoor Nationals!

Faith, Feet, and Nationals Dreams! 🏃‍♂️✨

I’m a high school senior on the verge of graduation. This summer, I’ll embark on an exciting new journey at the United States Naval Academy. While there, I’ll study electrical engineering, compete on the cross country and track teams, and train to become a Navy Officer.

But before I get there, by God’s grace, I’ve qualified and been given the incredible opportunity to compete with several teammates at the New Balance Indoor Track Nationals (March 13-16) in Boston and the Adidas Indoor Nationals (March 23-25) in Virginia Beach, VA! I’ll be competing against the best of the best in various individual events like the 800m, One Mile, and team relays the 4x800m and the Sprint Medley Relay (SMR).

This isn’t just about me though, yet it is a dream come true, and I need your help to get there. Your heartfelt contributions will help cover travel, accommodations, meals, and entry fees, allowing me to focus on representing you - my family, friends, and my community on a national stage at these amazing events. Every donation, big or small, gets me one step closer to the starting line and inspiring my teammates, the next generation of young dreamers and athletes, and most especially all my younger siblings.

God has taught me so much through competitive running. He’s used it to shape me as a person and deepen my walk with Him. Competing at this level has always pushed me to be my best, not just as an athlete but as a person. One of my main goals in running is to inspire other kids by showing them that, through faith, hard work, and dedication, even the biggest dreams can become a reality. Thank you for believing in me and being part of this incredible journey and opportunity!

Let’s make it to Nationals together! 🏃‍♂️🏅

P.S. I encourage you to please read these local news stories highlighting a few of the many special moments in my running journey. You’ll learn more about me and who and what drives me to succeed.

https://www.jdnews.com/sports/croatans-noah-guerrero-relies-on-faith-to-win-state-1-600-title/article_95e2398a-bab2-5cac-be89-2f7cc4ffb1af.html

https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/sports/article_62a6c034-1777-11ef-8b64-3bf4e0becc17.html



*** Here are the links to the two indoor track nationals events we'll attend where you can find the details and, later on, our results.

https://nbnationalsin.com



https://adidastfnationals.com



Lastly, I will continue to update this page over the next several weeks to offer more stories and highlights of my high school running career and extra-curricular activities. Please click "Follow" below to receive my journey updates, pictures, and videos. And last but definitely not least, if you're willing please pray for me and my teammates.

Grateful for you! Be blessed ...



Sincerely,

Noah