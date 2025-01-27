Karen Gilbert Recovery Fund

Karen, my mom had a back surgery with some complications. Insurance has run dry and she is being released from rehabilitation. She is still unable to stand or walk without help. We have decided to fly to pick her up and bring her out to our home in Tennessee to help her on the road to recovery. This was a surprise to our family and there is many last minute expenses like airfare, setting up home for ADA, lost income, and any other unforseen items. If you feel called, or are able to give financially, it would be most appreciated and greatly used. Most importantly; we could use your prayers! Thank you for supporting our family!