Aoife's Guatemala Mission and Study Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I am raising funds to attend a mission and study abroad trip to Guatemala for nine days in June. I will attend immersive language sessions with Academia de Español Probigua and do missionary work with local school children in Antigua, Guatemala. I am very excited to serve others and learn about the Guatemalan culture. I would be so grateful for any donations that would make this trip possible. Please keep the success of our trip in your prayers. Thank you all for your support.

Aoife

