Aoife's Guatemala Mission and Study Trip

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $150
Dear Friends and Family,
I am raising funds to attend a mission and study abroad trip to Guatemala for nine days in June. I will attend immersive language sessions with Academia de Español Probigua and do missionary work with local school children in Antigua, Guatemala. I am very excited to serve others and learn about the Guatemalan culture. I would be so grateful for any donations that would make this trip possible. Please keep the success of our trip in your prayers. Thank you all for your support.
Aoife
What a great opportunity! I’m sure you’re super excited, and I know you’ll remember the experience forever :)
Sounds like an incredible experience!
