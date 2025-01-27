Campaign Image

Aoife's Guatemala Mission and Study Trip

 USD $3,000

 USD $150

Campaign created by Patrick Haggerty

Dear Friends and Family,

I am raising funds to attend a mission and study abroad trip to Guatemala for nine days in June. I will attend immersive language sessions with Academia de Español Probigua and do missionary work with local school children in Antigua, Guatemala. I am very excited to serve others and learn about the Guatemalan culture. I would be so grateful for any donations that would make this trip possible. Please keep the success of our trip in your prayers.  Thank you all for your support.

Aoife

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

What a great opportunity! I’m sure you’re super excited, and I know you’ll remember the experience forever :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sounds like an incredible experience!

