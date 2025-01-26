Prayers and Support for Linda

My sister Linda has had a very challenging 4 years. First her scheduled cancer surgery was postponed when she fell and broke her pelvis in three spots. Then her cancer surgery was performed before her pelvis healed because her tumor had wrapped around a nerve causing her excruciating pain. She was then sent home to heal her pelvis and from her cancer surgery which ended up including a hysterectomy. Linda's home recovery was complicated during the covid shutdown by limiting the assistance from others that she was able to receive. She ultimately developed a pressure wound on her backside which included what was described as a very aggressive life threatening infection. She had two surgeries to remove all affected tissue and once her body was rid of the infection she was transferred to a post acute center to heal her post surgery wound. Linda has been at the post acute center for two years and her deep tunneling wound is still not fully healed. She is currently unable to stand or walk. Linda has always been a hard worker who worked for the same company for 46 years and only retired at age 70 because of these medical issues. Having exhausted her insurance and her medicare coverage the post acute center is demanding payment in full from her or they will evict her after February 4th. Linda desperately wants to go home but is scared of being kicked out before she can stand and walk. I am so proud of my sister and how she has dealt with her multiple medical set backs. We will both be forever grateful for any assistance that you may give.