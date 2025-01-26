Campaign Image

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Michael Foy

Just need a little help. 





I also need help for my family in the Philippines. My wife (not legally married) was in human trafficking (migrant worker) in Japan. She was in a fake marriage and unfortunately, the Philippines does not recognize divorce and I've never had the money to help her fix her paperwork. 

Jake Lang
$ 1000.00 USD
28 minutes ago

Welcome home patriot!! God bless you!

