Raised:
USD $1,000
Just need a little help.
I also need help for my family in the Philippines. My wife (not legally married) was in human trafficking (migrant worker) in Japan. She was in a fake marriage and unfortunately, the Philippines does not recognize divorce and I've never had the money to help her fix her paperwork.
Welcome home patriot!! God bless you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.