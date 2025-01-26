Please help the Kelsoe family as Lee fights cancer

Please Help the Kelsoe Family as Lee Battles Cancer

We are reaching out on behalf of the Kelsoe family who is finding themselves in a difficult and unexpected situation. Lee and Amanda Kelsoe live in Euless and are a long-time GCISD family. Their youngest is currently a junior at Grapevine High School. Lee is a Veteran and a self-employed small business owner, currently unable to work due to a recent and aggressive diagnosis of Stage 4 Liver Cancer in late October. Lee has always been the sole provider for his family. Amanda, has been a stay at home mom to their three children - Austin, Chloe, and Travis - and is now caring for her ailing husband.

In the last two months, Lee has been in and out of the hospital multiple times dealing with the harsh side effects of cancer and immunotherapy. At this advanced stage, standard oncology prognosis for this cancer is pretty grim so Lee and Amanda are exploring some alternative and complimentary protocols and would like to pursue other treatments, some that are and some that are not currently covered by the VA.

As you can imagine, this diagnosis was sudden and unforeseen and is crippling this family financially. Not only is Lee unable to work to provide income, but their savings is being ravished as they desperately seek treatment alternatives.

For this reason, we are asking you to please consider a donation to help this father and his family with medical costs and basic living expenses as Lee courageously fights this battle. Your generosity will make a meaningful impact on the Kelsoe family.

Thank you for your consideration, and please keep Lee and Amanda and their children in your prayers.

Kami Neal & Anne Marie George