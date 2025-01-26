A Car for Tiffany

Hello and thank you for the opportunity to share Tiffany's story with you. She is in her mid 30s and has rented a room in my home for the past three and a half years. She has gone through much heartache over that period of time including and abusive relationship and all the emotional trauma that goes along with that. The loss of her job because of a visit nasty visit he paid there and the loss of her vehicle due to it having been a lemon, and yet she still has to make payments on it. There really is so much more. She is an extremely faithful Christian woman. There have been times where she's been out of work for months due to no transportation. Other times where she's had work, but it was so far away that her Uber costs were taking all her money. God finally provided her with a job close to my home, but she has to walk there every day. She also has a weekend job and so she is not afraid or unwilling to work really hard. But as we all know how important our vehicles are, it is really a stress on her life not to have one. The full-time job she has isn't paying what she could make but she had to take it because it was close. A car would enable her to go find just the right job for her at the right salary. She's financially still trying to catch up from all the setbacks that she has had. She does have a little bit to go towards a car, but really needs some help in getting the rest of what she would need for a down payment on something decent that wouldn't break down quickly on her. I know in the realm of life there are more important things and many people that have needs, but if this story touches your heart and you want to help this young woman out than any donation would be greatly appreciated. God has given me the ability to help her in different ways. When I had prayed over getting another renter, I told God to send the person who needed to live here and he definitely did that. She's my daughter's age and even though she's a renter, it's hard for my heart not to treat her the way I would want my own daughter to be treated. She is a prayer Warrior also and has been a great benefit to me in the years she has lived here. In closing, this is a heart thing and those of you who are touched by her story and just want to see a young woman get the help that she needs so she can go out and be free to live the life and calling she has I believe will make that donation. Thank you in advance if that is you. I know it will be Beyond appreciated by her. God bless.