Alex Ahumada Heart Fund

Alex Ahumada has worked hard his entire life. He is a loving husband, a father, a grandfather, an Army Vet, and an active member of the church he attends. On 1/21/25 his wife Diane took him to the ER after his blood pressure was dangerously low. He was admitted to the ICU where he is still currently staying. On 1/24/25 he was given an impella implant, a machine that will circulate his blood giving him a second chance at life, either via a heart transplant or an LVAD. The Mayo Clinic has accepted his case and the process is moving quickly.

Unfortunately, despite being an Army Veteran, the VA has deemed that he does not qualify for any veteran assistance. His wife, Diane, is left to serve as primary care giver and sole provider as he awaits further life saving treatments.

First and foremost we ask for prayers. Healing for Alex, strength for Diane, and comfort for all of his friends and family. Next, we ask for prayers for the person whose heart he receives. That they know the Lord, and if they don't someone come along and witness to them so they can live eternal life in heaven. We pray for their family, as it is understandably a tough situation to navigate, and we give Glory to God. We pray His will be done above all else.

Prayer is our #1 right now, and if you have the means to give and the Holy Spirit prompts you to we are grateful for your support! Our monetary goal is to help with living and medical expenses during this difficult time. God bless you!