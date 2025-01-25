Kevin Wright

Kevin Wright, my nephew, was recently diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. I asked Kevin how I might pray for him, in addition to asking God for healing. Kevin asked for prayers to be able to keep his job so that he can provide for his family. Our hearts are broken over Kevin's unexpected diagnosis. I've created this Fundraiser with the hope of helping relieve some of the financial burden Kevin & Lisa are facing with this unexpected turn of events in their lives. We desire your prayers for Kevin, also, as he enters the next phase of treatment. Thank you for your concern, your prayers, and any financial help you can contribute to this fundraiser for Kevin.