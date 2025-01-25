Help Support The Tetlow Family!

On January 20th, our dear friends, the Tetlow Family (Kevin & Audrey, and their sons Ellis, Henry and Noah and their unborn baby boy) lost control of their vehicle on the icy roads and were in a high speed head on collision on the Glenn Highway.

Audrey, Kevin and Henry have suffered severe injuries:

Audrey, who is 4 months pregnant, severely broke her left leg, left arm & hand, and pelvis in two places. Miraculously baby boy is doing well! She’s already undergone emergency surgery on her shattered leg and ankle, and is anticipating several more surgeries in the coming weeks. She will be bedridden for the remainder of her pregnancy (3 months or more), and will likely remain in the care of the hospital or other facility until they welcome baby Abraham.

Kevin has suffered a broken neck, a broken arm, and broken ribs. He is not expecting surgery but is facing a long road of recovery.

Henry, who turned 8 years old on January 18th suffered a severely broken neck and has undergone intensive surgery - doctors say his is lucky to be alive!! The surgery was a success, he is expected to recover but will have a very long road of recovery as well, as his neck is now held in place with a titanium plate and rods.

Their eldest and youngest sons were banged up, but overall ok.

We are asking for prayers for this family, please lift them up for healing in body, mind and spirit - the physical, mental and emotional trauma will take time to heal but they are faithful and are praising God every day they all made it out alive!!

We are also asking for any donations you can give to this family - they are a one income family of 5 (soon to be 6), and Kevin will be unable to work for at least 6 weeks. We pray he will be able to return to his job that he loves and enjoys, but until then they have no income, and their only family vehicle has been totaled. If you feel called to give, no amount is too big or small. We hope to cover their monthly expenses, at the very least. They have a long road of recovery and healing ahead, and hope to do whatever we can do to help alleviate their financial burden.

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear. (Psalm 46:1)