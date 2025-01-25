Transportation Support for the Clayton’s

On January 8th, 2025 I was in a car accident and my car is totaled. Then of course life kept lifing and my husband is also without his vehicle; the alternator went out even though he JUST got that fixed, it was faulty and now he has to get another one. We are blessed that he is able to drive a vehicle in the meantime.

We do not have anymore money in our savings at the moment and we do not want to have to use credit cards or get behind on bills to cover the rental car fees.

I’m currently paying $26.33 a day which comes out to $184.31 a week for the rental car. $400 would cover 2 weeks; $368.62 is the exact total for 2 weeks, and whatever fees that are taken from donations.

This Is very hard to do and I’m honestly nauseous right now but we desperately need help. Any little bit will help us.

Thank you,

The Clayton Family