help to create a cartoon

We are pleased to present a unique project dedicated to creating animated works for children with hearing impairments. This project aims to make the world of cartoons accessible and fun for children with hearing impairments.

What is the uniqueness of our project?

Inclusive approach: All our cartoons are developed taking into account the peculiarities of information perception by children with hearing impairments. We use vivid visual images, rich colors, and memorable characters to hold your attention and create an engaging story.

Subtitles and sign language: Each work includes subtitles and sign interpretations, which allows children not only to follow the plot, but also to learn sign language. This creates additional opportunities for learning and communication.

Emotional development: We understand how important it is for children to develop emotional intelligence. Our stories are aimed at revealing the important values of friendship, kindness and cooperation, which allows children 

