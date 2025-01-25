J6 Hostage Returns Home

A Fresh Start After Hard Times: Help Me Rebuild My Life





Hello, my name is Chris, and I’m reaching out with humility and hope as I take my first steps toward rebuilding my life.





Recently, I was released from prison after serving my time for my involvement in the events at the Capitol on January 6th. I take full responsibility for my actions that day, and my time in prison has been a period of deep reflection and growth. I’m determined to move forward, rebuild my life, and be a positive part of my community.





However, the road ahead has been unexpectedly difficult. When I returned home, I learned that my marriage had ended in divorce, leaving me emotionally and financially unprepared for the challenges I now face. On top of that, my car, which was meant to be my lifeline for work and stability, has broken down, making it even harder to take the necessary steps forward.





In addition to fixing my car and covering basic living expenses, I’m also in need of a divorce attorney to navigate this difficult and emotional process and to help ensure a fair outcome.





Your donations will go toward:





Retaining a divorce attorney to resolve this chapter of my life.





Fixing or replacing my car so I can find and sustain work.





Covering basic living expenses like rent, food, and utilities as I rebuild.









I’ve made mistakes in my past, but I am committed to turning my life around, proving that people can change, and finding stability again. In addition to any financial help you may be able to provide, I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time. Your prayers for strength, guidance, and a new beginning mean just as much to me as any donation.





Thank you for believing in second chances, for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers, and for being part of my journey to rebuild and move forward.





With hope and gratitude,

Chris



