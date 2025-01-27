Supporting Hit and Run Victim Richard Sauder

Dr. Richard Sauder, well known underground and underwater bases and tunnels researcher and author, and popular blogger at richardsauder.substack.com, was run down and severely injured by a hit and run driver on the morning of December 6th, 2024.

The car crossed the street, against the flow of traffic, going the wrong direction, right up against the edge of the sidewalk, where it hit Dr. Sauder unawares, ran over him and fled the scene without rendering aid. Dr. Sauder has been discreetly informed through the grapevine that the “hit” was a reaction by powerful/dark factions to having their feathers seriously ruffled by the content of his recent blog articles.

Left with gravely debilitating injuries, unable to stand or walk, Dr. Sauder's condition progressively worsened, resulting in an emergency hospitalization on January 2nd, 2025 to deal with a systemic infection, bordering on sepsis. After minor surgery to remove dead tissue (without anesthesia!), followed by a 10-day intensive course of antibiotics around the clock, the infection was defeated. After eight more days of treatment, Dr. Sauder was released from the hospital on the 20th of January 2025, on crutches, barely able to walk.

Fortunately, there were no internal organ ruptures or broken bones. The greatest injury at this point is to the left leg, from the foot to the derriere, with major trauma especially to the knee, lower thigh, calf, upper foot and ankle. Normal mobility is going to take months to regain, complicated by tremendous loss of muscle mass in the leg, pain and very limited range of motion.

Another factor is post-traumatic stress, which is abating, seven weeks after the fact, but which prevented sleep for weeks after the murder attempt.

Richard has been knocked back to square one, having suffered a near fatal hit, resulting weeks of pain and hospitalization, and what is turning into months of debility, weakness and incremental recuperation.

Independent journalism carries risks. Truth tellers and factual reporters put themselves on the edge of public discourse, on the line, exposing themselves in ways that the ordinary person does not.

Dr. Sauder is asking for your generous support during this time of near fatal life crisis, as he gets back on his feet, and rebuilds his life in a new town.



