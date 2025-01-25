Rebuilding life after J6

The last 4 years of my life have been plagued by our nations political motivations. By attending a rally speech and getting caught up in a crazy series of events I ended up a convicted felon and federal prisoner. Charged with assault for shouting, for helping an officer who was stuck and being assaulted, robbery for touching something, obstruction and civil disorder for information I didn’t know and a host of other charges. When in reality I was, in the same videos used to convict me, trying to get people to stop. I was emancipated at 15, in the army by 18 and after years of service I went to college on my GI Bill. I never lived in a way that I thought would ever put me in a position to go to jail let alone federal prison. I went to trial because I believed and had faith in our justice system. It was probably the single most jarring reality check for me when I watched the entire process be manipulated and stacked against me. From jury selection placing DHS employees who lead initiatives on J6 as domestic terrorism to Biden campaign workers and officials who were inside the building (that I never entered), to officers taking the stand stating they knew for 100% fact in all their 20+ years experience that I was there to murder every single one of them though I never even struck a single person… they charged each felony as aiding and abetting so it was more or less guilty by association. I had an FBI agent investigate my case, sit on the prosecution throughout my case, testify in my case under no expertise or real reason other than to break down the videos to his own opinions, and was allowed to speak to the jury from day zero to delivery of the verdict. I was numb by the time it was delivered. The affect this whole situation has had on my entire life has been devastating. From losing my job to becoming dependent on my family to care for the lives I created. I never imagined experiencing that in my life, I was always the reliable one. Now I’m a wreck who can’t even act natural around a set of keys jingling. I can’t even feel comfortable in the new found vindication because people still believe the narrative that was forced onto us. I just want to heal and rebuild my broken family and show my children how to stand strong in your beliefs despite adversity. I know I could never repay my family for all of their sacrifices, I just want to be able to do something for them and relieve them of having to cover down for me all this time. I appreciate those who have seen through the vail and supported all of us in these last 4 years, it has meant so much. Thank you, truly.