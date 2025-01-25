Vehicle is needed for the next 3 days

 USD $130

The timing really sucks. The night before last my car didn’t start, thought I was just out of gas, but that was not it. The car did run out of gas while running, however with it still not starting, while it could be a simple fix, I only have today to figure it out because I need to travel a bit north, no later than and by tomorrow! and collect some of my things and my big dog and cat all of which are at a friends property. The property is sold and nothing of mine can stay there any longer.  I desperately need funds to rent a car or uhaul or truck from Home Depot or something and later fix my car, if possible. Anything helps, and will add up, thank you

Denna Fuentes
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Leah Jenkins
$ 30.00 USD
7 hours ago

Sis im wondering if you can get the 19.95 one day one way rental from uhaul might work well for you rightnow?

