Vehicle is needed for the next 3 days

The timing really sucks. The night before last my car didn’t start, thought I was just out of gas, but that was not it. The car did run out of gas while running, however with it still not starting, while it could be a simple fix, I only have today to figure it out because I need to travel a bit north, no later than and by tomorrow! and collect some of my things and my big dog and cat all of which are at a friends property. The property is sold and nothing of mine can stay there any longer. I desperately need funds to rent a car or uhaul or truck from Home Depot or something and later fix my car, if possible. Anything helps, and will add up, thank you
Sis im wondering if you can get the 19.95 one day one way rental from uhaul might work well for you rightnow?
