Vehicle is needed for the next 3 days

The timing really sucks. The night before last my car didn’t start, thought I was just out of gas, but that was not it. The car did run out of gas while running, however with it still not starting, while it could be a simple fix, I only have today to figure it out because I need to travel a bit north, no later than and by tomorrow! and collect some of my things and my big dog and cat all of which are at a friends property. The property is sold and nothing of mine can stay there any longer. I desperately need funds to rent a car or uhaul or truck from Home Depot or something and later fix my car, if possible. Anything helps, and will add up, thank you