Michael St. Pierre J6 Relief for Rent

As a business owner who has lost everything twice, I’m now facing the most challenging time of my life. The first loss came right after J6, when I had to close my discount grocery store, Family Foods Grocery Outlet, in Fall River, MA. Determined to rebuild, I used what little funds I had left to open a smaller discount snack store, Fall River Snack Factory. After 9 months of progress, I was arrested on July 27, 2023, for J6.



I wasn’t mentally or emotionally able to keep the business afloat while facing charges that carry up to 5 years in prison—charges I believe are disproportionate to my actions and would typically result in probation or a fine at most.



This is the first time in my life I’ve truly felt defeated, and as much as it pains me to ask for help, I know the alternative is losing the home I’ve rented for 15 years. I’m now nearly 3 months behind on rent, with an eviction notice looming. At $1,600 per month, the thought of losing my home is overwhelming, but I have to stop dwelling on it and take action.



I’ve always been the one in my family who was financially stable, and I wouldn’t burden my retired mother, who already provides me with emotional support. Asking for help isn’t easy for me, and accepting it will be even harder. But it’s something I’ll never forget.



Thank you to everyone who supports us J6’ers, whether through prayers, words of encouragement, or financial help. You are truly angels for us in these difficult times. God bless you.



—Mike St. Pierre

