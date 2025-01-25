Please support the Alex Espinoza Family

In the early hours of January 8th, my cousins—Alex, Nancy, Alex Henry, David, and Eloise—were evacuated from their home during the Eaton fire. While the fire spared their house from burning, they still lost everything. They, like many in their community, believed they would be able to return home within a few days. Unfortunately, when they were finally allowed back this past weekend, they discovered that all their possessions had been destroyed by smoke and soot damage.





To make matters worse, their insurance policy offered little coverage, as they had recently been dropped by their previous carrier. The house is currently uninhabitable due to water contamination and widespread damage, forcing them to rely on the kindness of family and friends while they work to rebuild their lives.





We are doing everything we can to assist with cleanup efforts and provide for their daily necessities, but they need more help. Any contributions—big or small—would make a huge difference as they navigate this difficult time. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!