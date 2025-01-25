Helping a J6er get back on his feet

On Jan 6th 2021, Josh Pruitt was at the capitol, to protest the 2020 Election results. Which in turn landed him in federal prison at the number 2 most violent prison in the country. He was sentenced to 55 months for obstruction of an official court proceeding.

He spent nearly 3 years in prison for exercising his right to protest and without trial. The conditions of the prison were terrible. Josh saw things that would traumatize most of us and was pepper sprayed many times. Riots, stabbings, people getting raped and much more.

On January 21st Josh was released in the middle of the night and fully pardoned by President Donald J Trump. He has been through a lot and is trying to start over from scratch. I am creating this page in hope that we can come together and help him get on his feet. Please donate if you can and if you cannot please share this campaign with everyone you know.

Thanks so much!