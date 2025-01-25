Toasty's Rare Complicated Surgery

Last Tuesday night, Toasty, my 16yo daughters cat, started coughing. I didn't know she was coughing, I thought she was gagging. My daughter was at a sleepover, so my 12yo son and I brought Toasty to the Emergency Vet. I thought maybe she'd eaten something and couldn't throw it up. After X-rays, we were told Toasty's chest cavity was full of fluid, and she couldn't breathe because the fluid was squeezing around her lungs. The vet said the x-ray wasn't clear enough to tell if she had cancer or heart disease. Well, as it turned out, she has neither.

I took Toasty to another vet. After extensive testing, I was told she has Chylothorax. Apparently this is a rare thing that can happen to cats. The vet said he's only seen it once before in 12 years. It causes lymphatic fluid to drain into her chest cavity, so, Toasty is essentially drowning in her own fluid. The vet then told me that it's treatable, with surgery, by a specialist, who will have to break open her chest, and the surgery will cost $3000.

Toasty is 7 years old. We adopted her, and her sister Marmalade, as part of a rescue. At the time my daughters were 10 and 12, and these were their babies to raise, nurture, and learn compassion for God's smaller creatures. All 3 of my children are very attached to the kitties, as are my husband and I. At that time we made sure to have the cats spade, got them all their shots, and have given them sheltered lives indoors.

Marmalade has also been adversely affected. She is keenly aware that her sister is dying. Marmalade has stopped eating and is depressed and lethargic. The entire situation is breaking our hearts, many tears have been shed.

The vet we went to is reluctant to euthanize Toasty seeing as she is so young,. He says her condition is treatable, with a likely good outcome, and that she could easily live a long life. Because of this, he does not feel euthanasia is ethical in this case.

My husband and I are professional musicians. 30 years ago we dedicated our time and talents to God. We play music exclusively in church. As you may imagine, this does not leave us much financially for $3000 emergency surgery for our Toasty.

We have asked God for help. We have prevailed upon St. Francis for help. Now, we are turning to you for help. We pray God's Will be done.

Thank you