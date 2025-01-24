Send 2 DGs to the First Amendment Institute

Join me in financially supporting two collegiate Delta Gammas in attending the third annual First Amendment Institute (FAI), sponsored by the Fraternity and Sorority Action Fund, February 21-22nd, 2025 in Chicago, IL. This is an excellent opportunity for civically minded collegians to represent our sorority and network with other Greek collegians while learning about their First Amendment Rights and how to advocate for those rights on campus. The donation requirement to send one collegiate member to attend is $2500 which includes hotel accommodations and meals. I would like to raise enough money to send two worthy collegiate members and also cover their travel expenses. If we do not meet our financial goal to send at least one collegiate member, all funds will be refunded to those who donate. If we reach our financial goal to send one but not two collegiate members, any additional funds will be donated to the Fraternity Sorority Action Fund.

The First Amendment Institute was developed to expose and educate sorority and fraternity members to all rights protected by the First Amendment and how to identify when those rights are being violated on college campuses, what to do about that, and how to advocate for those rights.

Curriculum for FAI 2025:

First Amendment issues within the context of public relations, polling, legal, and higher education. Speakers, panels, large and small group discussions. Goal setting for attendees to share with their sorority or fraternity chapter and enact on campus.

The FAI is sponsored by the Fraternity Sorority Action Fund (FSAF). The FSAF is a 501C4 social welfare organization. We are owned by the Fraternity and Sorority Political Action Committee (FSPAC), a bipartisan organization who raises money for the election of Members of Congress who want to help further the legislative issues that are important to the fraternity and sorority community. Issues involve first amendment rights that include free speech and association. With the help of the FSPAC, the first ever federal anti-hazing legislation passed through the House and the Senate recently and the bill was signed by President Biden. The FSPAC also prioritized tax legislation that will include the Collegiate Housing and Infrastructure Act that will allow for tax deductible contributions to be channeled through educational foundations for housing and facility purposes and donors will receive a tax deduction.

The FSAF was founded in 2015 mainly to allow for contributions to be given and designated for initiatives not candidates. The FSAF has conducted several successful campaigns for specific purposes; one being the Defending the Fraternity and Sorority Experience campaign that raised $3.2M for the legal fees associated with the federal and state lawsuits with Harvard University. They won that suit and forced Harvard to revoke a policy that was clearly discriminatory to people who were members of single-sex organizations; like sororities.



