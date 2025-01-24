Supporting Elijah's Senior Class Mission Trip

As you may or may not know, this year is my senior year at Bethesda Christian School, and it has been going very well. I’ve been looking at colleges to fit the major I’m interested in, possibly something in applied sciences like physical therapy, radiology, or athletic training. I enjoy playing on the varsity soccer team and hope we do well in sectionals next week.

Bethesda has granted me the opportunity to participate in a mission trip to the Dominican Republic where my entire senior class would work with local missionaries to connect people with local churches. I am really looking forward to ministering to children through sports and games, crafts and of course gospel lessons.

My main need is prayer support and I’m hoping you’ll join my prayer partners in covering not only myself, but my classmates and Score International, the mission agency we will be serving alongside. Specifically, I ask for:

Unity amongst team members and fellow classmates

Focus that our hearts and minds would remain fixed on the Lord and His people

Lives changed for the Kingdom





I am excited to see how Christ will use this opportunity to not only use my gifts and talents in serving, but also how those we will be interacting with will deepen my own faith and encourage my spiritual walk. The dates of our trip are March 29-April 4, 2025.

I am participating in several school fundraisers as well as continuing my job at Chipotle, but if you do feel led to support financially I would be grateful. Luckily I've covered most of the cost from other fundraisers and only need $400 to cover the rest for travel, food, lodging and supplies. A contribution slip is included and checks can be made out to: Bethesda Christian School (mailing address: 7858 N County Rd 650 E). A tax-deductible receipt can be mailed to you.



