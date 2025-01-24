Mission Trip Fund

Hi friends and family!

I am in my second semester at Missouri State and I’m loving it! I have been blessed to be a part of a campus ministry group, Chi Alpha. Chi Alpha is focused on discipleship, community, and serving together to share the gospel. I have two mission trips coming up! Over spring break I will be going to Denver, Colorado and at the start of summer break I will be going to Jamaica! I have the opportunity to spread God’s word, His love, provide food for the homeless, and be apart of something that is so fulfilling, humbling, and rewarding. In order to do this I need to raise $2,675. I am asking anyone that feels led to help partner with me and Chi Alpha to share the gospel in Colorado and Jamaica to donate. Any donations, no matter how small will help me significantly. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity. I appreciate you all ❤️