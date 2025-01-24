Campaign Image

I lost my house in Florida due to hurricane

Raised:

 USD $409

Campaign created by Vincent Accurso

Campaign funds will be received by Vincent Accurso

Rasing money for a worthy cause.

Due to back to back hurricane in Florida there are many people left homeless.  Some of these people don't even have the resources of capability to reach out to fema or other agencies for resource.  It take a person to go to them and lend a helping hand to aid them filling out applications and speaking to the right agencies foe help.  It hurts my soul that these people have no choice to live homeless because of there disabilities or mental limitations or just a fear to talk to a authority figure.  It take people like me and my friends who understand there sensitive circumstances who be in there shoes to go into the alleys the bushes and right to the source and show them a different way.   

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 hour ago

A giving heart
$ 9.00 USD
10 hours ago

Please let this small act a giving bring forth many more donations

