Healing Leslie’s Heart

On Tuesday, Jan 28, at 8 a m Leslie will have Open Heart Surgery at Heart Hospital of Austin where Dr Kerendi will replace the Aortic Valve in her heart.

Leslie is a Kindergarten teacher in Judson ISD. Her insurance will help cover this surgery, but there will be a shortfall. In addition, she will have no income because she doesn’t have disability insurance. She will be unable to work for a number of months.

The money raised in this campaign will be used to pay for the shortfall from Leslie’s insurance & to cover her monthly expenses. If you are uncomfortable contributing thru this platform, we can receive donations thru Venmo &Pay Pal. Contact me for how to send donations thru these. In advance, we thank you for your donations.

This is one of Leslie’s favorite verses:

Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.



