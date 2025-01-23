Supporting my Mission to the Dominican Republic

I’m writing to you to ask for your help in two separate ways for my trip. First, would you please commit yourselves to being in prayer for this ministry opportunity, the more prayer, the better! Would you please pray for unity amongst the team members, that financial support can be raised for all the team members, that we will be ever focused on serving the LORD and all His people, that we will be an encouragement and blessing to the missionaries and staff of Score International (the company we will be partnering with while we’re in the Dominican), and last, most importantly, that God will change us to be more like Him through this experience. Second, for a trip outside of the country, you need money. I need to raise money for airfare, room and board, food, supplies, and other travel expenses. This brings my trip to about $2300. I have already started fundraising by myself, primarily through a garage sale about once a week over the weekend, and here in a couple of weeks, I’ll be doing class fundraisers. The garage sale already has allowed me to raise quite a bit of money, and hopefully so will the class fundraiser. Although, I have and will be doing more fundraising, I can only raise so much by myself. I ask, would you prayerfully consider supporting me for this trip? Any amount will be greatly appreciated!

I’m thrilled to share an exciting opportunity that the LORD has given my senior class. March 29th to April 4th, 2025, my senior class and I will be going on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. This will be my first time out of the country, so I believe that it will be eye-opening for me, especially with all the serving that we will be doing while there. While in the Dominican, we will be doing things such as, working with the local missionaries there to connect people with local churches within their area, as well as ministering to the children through games, crafts, and gospel lessons. I’m looking forward to being able to serve in such a place, like the Dominican where the LORD has so graciously allowed my class to go. As believers, we’re called to be walking testimonies for the LORD, no matter where you end up going. We’re all in need of a Savior!