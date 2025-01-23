Support Laxmi Karki Fight Against AML BLOOD CANCER

Laxmi Karki, 38, a resident of Saljhandi, Rupandehi, Nepal, is fighting a courageous battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a fast-growing blood cancer. A loving mother, daughter, and friend, she has touched many lives with her kindness. After undergoing chemotherapy, Laxmi’s condition requires specialized care, chemotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute in Delhi, India. AML is an aggressive-growing blood cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood, making it difficult for the body to produce healthy blood cells. Laxmi has already undergone a series of treatments, including chemotherapy, but the road to recovery is long and full of challenges. The treatment is costly, and Laxmi's family is struggling to keep up with the financial burden while still offering her the support she needs during this critical time. The financial burden of treatment and hospital stays is overwhelming for the family. We kindly ask for your support to ease this burden. Any contribution will help Laxmi continue her fight and bring hope for recovery. Your generosity and prayers are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for your support.

With gratitude

Prativa Gyawali