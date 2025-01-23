Burial Expenses for my bonus dad

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Jarrad Eugene Palmer, age 52, of who passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Short Order Cook for Waffle House, and a member of the Baptist Faith. Jarrad was a very doting and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sandra Tuttle Brumley and Donald Eugene Palmer; and his sister, Selena Craft.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marissa Jo Sines Palmer; his son, Daniel Albert Palmer; his daughter, Victoria-Leigh Elizabeth Adams and her husband Wyatt Adams; his son, Timothy Austin Perkins; his brothers, Mark Brumley and Chris Brumley; his 2 grandchildren, Parker Adams and Ian Adams; his mother-in-law, Paula Hill; his cousin, Casey Palmer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, amazing friends, and cherished loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McDonald Funeral Home, Waffle House on Memorial Dr, or this fundraiser to assist with funeral costs.