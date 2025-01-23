Rally for Justice

Eric has spent that last 13 years protecting his community and dedicating his life to serving the citizens of Virginia Beach as a law enforcement officer. He is an extraordinary man who has a heart of gold and lives his life by strong principles of integrity and always putting his family first. Eric is a husband, father, son, son in law, brother, uncle and is known by many as "Coach Eric" He has spent most of his free time mentoring and coaching young athletes in rec leagues and travel teams for baseball. In addition, he has been in charge with the responsibility of running and organizing a nonprofit baseball league. In all roles and capacity, Eric has served in an exemplary manner.

On January 3, 2025, Eric was wrongfully accused in a court of law after a serious work-related incident involving his law enforcement duties back in June of 2024. This traumatic event has affected many individuals and there is a long road ahead for all of those involved. Those that have served in a law enforcement capacity understand how detrimental this incident has been and the implications that come with along with it. For those of you that truly know Eric, know that he is innocent and not capable of the things he is being accused of.

The upcoming legal battle is going to be a challenge and will cause a financial strain for Eric and his family. This GiveSendGo was created in support of those legal and expert witness fees that the family will incur in their fight to prove Eric's innocence. There has been so much support and love already expressed to the family and they so deeply appreciate each and everyone who has reached out. Let's wrap this family with love and let them know they are not fighting alone!