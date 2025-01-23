Freedom for Malcolm

Hello, I’m Malcolm Holloway. First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of my friends, family, and members of the community who have been praying for me and supporting me throughout this difficult journey. Since my incarceration in July 2018, I have grown both mentally and spiritually. My relationship with God has strengthened, and my faith has been the foundation of my perseverance. I know He has been with me every step of the way, and I remain confident that His love will continue to guide me.





I ask that you continue to keep me in your prayers. Times can get tough, but with God’s strength and the support of my loved ones, I know I’m never alone. I am still fighting for my freedom, and I remain innocent of the charges I am facing.





I’m in the process of hiring a new attorney to handle my upcoming appeal, and I am seeking your help to cover the costs of legal representation. The cost of a good attorney is significant, and any donation—large or small—will go directly toward my legal fees. Your support will bring me one step closer to getting this behind me and returning home to my family.





In addition to my legal fight, I have been focused on personal growth. I’ve completed business college courses and earned certifications from Wiregrass Technical College. I am committed to giving back to my community, especially by sharing my story with youth to help prevent others from facing the same challenges I have.





I am incredibly thankful for all that I have and for the love and support I receive. Even if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this message with others who may be able to help means the world to me.





Thank you again for your kindness, prayers, and continued support. I truly appreciate each and every one of you.





With gratitude,

Malcolm Holloway



