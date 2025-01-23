Help me for evacuation my family from war in

Hello my name is Baraa from Gaza, I am displaced in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, we were working hard to build a good future and life for our family, but unfortunately the war changed our lives, it destroyed everything, and now we are struggling to make our family safe.

This donation is for my family to move out of Gaza Strip. Gaza is a war zone and is no longer a safe place to live. My family and I dream of a peaceful, safe and quiet environment. Gaza is no longer livable because of the war. There is no good healthcare, no schools, no shelter, no job opportunities. Therefore, affording living expenses and moving is very difficult. This donation will help us achieve a safe life, my brothers are suffering from many traumas as a result of the war, my father is sick and needs care and medication.





We have been displaced from our home, lost our families, and our home has been through very difficult situations like airstrikes, shelling, shooting, and witnessed our homeland being destroyed and people being killed. This donation can be a reason for hope to survive and live a livable life after all we have been through

I would like to thank everyone who has supported us, our situation is constantly deteriorating. The genocide is ongoing and now the Rafah area is being invaded. As the situation deteriorates, we will need your help to evacuate the rest of our family. There are 6 members of our family. Please continue to support us so that we can all escape safely.